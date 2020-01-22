What to Watch on Wednesday: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens on new Comedy Central series

Image zoom

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central

Series Debut

Before Nora Lum became superstar Awkwafina, she was a 20-something stoner slacker living with her dad, and this new series is a funny, unfiltered look at a young woman trying to make it in the Big City while remaining true to herself. But as kooky and crass as the humor can be, as EP Teresa Hsiao told EW, “the heart of the show is just Nora and her family.” Awkwafina is the main attraction (and she serves up plenty of laughs), but you’ll stay for BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, who play Nora’s dad and grandma, as they ground the show with warmth and a dose of reality. —Rachel Yang

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Undercover Boss — CBS

The Goldbergs — ABC

Married at First Sight — Lifetime

Riverdale (winter premiere) — The CW



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

Modern Family — ABC

Criminal Minds — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

Stumptown — ABC

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Good Trouble — Freeform

The Magicians — Syfy

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Streaming

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (docuseries debut) — Netflix

