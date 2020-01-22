What to Watch on Wednesday: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens on new Comedy Central series

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central
Series Debut
Before Nora Lum became superstar Awkwafina, she was a 20-something stoner slacker living with her dad, and this new series is a funny, unfiltered look at a young woman trying to make it in the Big City while remaining true to herself. But as kooky and crass as the humor can be, as EP Teresa Hsiao told EW, “the heart of the show is just Nora and her family.” Awkwafina is the main attraction (and she serves up plenty of laughs), but you’ll stay for BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, who play Nora’s dad and grandma, as they ground the show with warmth and a dose of reality. —Rachel Yang
Related content:
- 11 Asian American comics who killed it this year — and need to be on your 2020 radar
- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens looks to put a new kind of Asian-American family on screen
- The Two Faces of Awkwafina: How the actress got in touch with her dramatic side for The Farewell
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
Undercover Boss — CBS
The Goldbergs — ABC
Married at First Sight — Lifetime
Riverdale (winter premiere) — The CW
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Modern Family — ABC
Criminal Minds — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC
10 p.m.
Stumptown — ABC
Chicago P.D. — NBC
Good Trouble — Freeform
The Magicians — Syfy
S.W.A.T. — CBS
Streaming
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (docuseries debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments