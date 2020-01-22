What to Watch on Wednesday: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens on new Comedy Central series

By EW Staff
January 22, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central

Series Debut
Before Nora Lum became superstar Awkwafina, she was a 20-something stoner slacker living with her dad, and this new series is a funny, unfiltered look at a young woman trying to make it in the Big City while remaining true to herself. But as kooky and crass as the humor can be, as EP Teresa Hsiao told EW, “the heart of the show is just Nora and her family.” Awkwafina is the main attraction (and she serves up plenty of laughs), but you’ll stay for BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn, who play Nora’s dad and grandma, as they ground the show with warmth and a dose of reality. —Rachel Yang

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
The Real Housewives of New JerseyBravo
Undercover Boss — CBS
The Goldbergs — ABC
Married at First SightLifetime
Riverdale (winter premiere) — The CW

8:30 p.m.
Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Modern Family — ABC
Criminal MindsCBS
Nancy Drew — The CW

9:30 p.m.
Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.
Stumptown — ABC
Chicago P.D. — NBC
Good Trouble — Freeform
The Magicians — Syfy
S.W.A.T. — CBS

Streaming
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

