Ahsoka faces Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars final season trailer

“Soon the galaxy will be remade.” The first words for the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars trailer also applies to the show itself.

The animated series from Dave Filoni, who’s been busy of late developing The Mandalorian with Jon Favreau, will be made new again with 12 fresh episodes that will premiere on Disney+ beginning Friday, Feb. 21, the streaming platform announced Wednesday. To mark the news, this next trailer arrives will glimpses of what’s in store.

The Clone Wars was unexpectedly canceled in 2013 after five seasons, though a few episodes already produced for season 6 were later released as the “Lost Missions.” The show’s 10th-anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con brought word of its return, and now we’re seeing more of what Ahsoka Tano, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, has been up to since she chose to leave the Jedi order.

“Every choice made has led to this,” says Darth Maul by way of voice actor Sam Witwer. The trailer promises a surely epic showdown between the former apprentices of Palpatine and Anakin Skywalker, the latter again voiced by Matt Lanter (who made his live-action Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian). Anakin, meanwhile, appears more hardened, his face more shadowed, illustrating his inevitable turn to the Dark Side. Not even a hologram transmission from his pregnant wife Padmé can sway him from this path.

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

The voice cast also highlights Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, a standout clone of the clone troopers who expresses dueling feelings towards the war; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, the Mandalorian leader of the Nite Owls.

