What to Watch on Tuesday: Randall has face-off with home intruder on This Is Us

This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
That cliffhanger from last week? Where Randall entered the kitchen and found an intruder standing there? Yeah, that’s going to need to be dealt with. And This Is Us will, taking you right back to that mystery moment of danger as the NBC family drama kicks off another trilogy of episodes for the Big Three. “We’ve never done a to-be-continued quite as immediate as this,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW, “but we will jump right back into where we left off, and figure out: Who is this very scary man standing in Randall’s kitchen? What is that all about? And then what are the implications that this encounter will have on Randall’s already fragile mental state?” —Dan Snierson
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Finding Your Roots (Jeff Goldblum, Terry Gross, Marc Maron) — PBS
8 p.m.
Arrow — The CW
NCIS — CBS
The Resident — Fox
The Conners (midseason premiere) — ABC
Ellen’s Game of Games — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (midseason premiere) — ABC
9 p.m.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere) — The CW
FBI — CBS
mixed-ish — ABC
Vanderpump Rules — Bravo
Gordon Ramsay‘s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — Fox
10 p.m.
Emergence — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
New Amsterdam — NBC
Station 19 (season premiere) — ABC
Project Blue Book (season premiere) — History
Streaming
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — Netflix
