What to Watch on Tuesday: Randall has face-off with home intruder on This Is Us

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

That cliffhanger from last week? Where Randall entered the kitchen and found an intruder standing there? Yeah, that’s going to need to be dealt with. And This Is Us will, taking you right back to that mystery moment of danger as the NBC family drama kicks off another trilogy of episodes for the Big Three. “We’ve never done a to-be-continued quite as immediate as this,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW, “but we will jump right back into where we left off, and figure out: Who is this very scary man standing in Randall’s kitchen? What is that all about? And then what are the implications that this encounter will have on Randall’s already fragile mental state?” —Dan Snierson

