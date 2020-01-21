Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting animated treatment in HBO Max series

HBO Max has greenlit a new animated series titled The Prince from longtime Family Guy writer Gary Janetti.

Image zoom HBO Max

Springing from Janetti’s viral Instagrams providing imagined commentary from Prince George with news about the royals, the comedy writer will voice the young royal family member spilling all the tea on the British monarchy.

While Lucy Punch and Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon will voice his royal highness’ parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, the upcoming series has brought in Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad (Billions) to play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the current targets of George’s sass.

Filling out the rest of the cast is Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, and Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen.

The satirical look at the royal family is Janetti’s second project at HBO Max following the previously announced travel docuseries currently titled Brad and Gary Go To… starring Janetti with his celebrity stylist husband Brad Goreski.

HBO Max launches in spring 2020.

