Life With Derek stars hilariously support that incest speculation: 'I still go down with this ship'

Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat know you weirdoes rooted for the step-siblings to get together, and they're still here for it.

It's that time again: we need to talk about Life With Derek.

If you ever watched the old Disney Channel series that starred Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat as two teens who become step-siblings after their parents get married, you knew there was something a bit off about the step-brother and step-sister's dynamic. The premise of the show was that the seemingly opposite teens are thrown together and forced to live under one roof while fighting with each other all the time. But there was also a strange subtext that implied that Derek (Seater) and Casey (Leggat)… were kind of… into each other. And every so often, fans remember that and are shocked all over again that this show actually aired on Disney Channel.

Yup, a Disney Channel series, which originally ran from 2005-2009, heavily implied incest between its two main characters. And even though it's been than a decade after the show ended, fans are remembering just how much the show wanted you to actually root for Derek and Casey to get together, despite the fact that they were step-siblings. On Tuesday, Life With Derek trended again for that reason and it captured the attention of both the show's former stars.

Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"I love the yearly nostalgic Life With Derek trend that happens," Leggat wrote on Twitter as she hashtagged the name "Dasey" along with a cozy selfie with Seater. "I still go down with this ship."

And Seater shared a clip from the series that perfectly captures that questionable sexual chemistry that was on display between Derek and Casey with the comment, "Trailblazers."

All morning, fans were quick to point out how Life With Derek isn't available to stream on Disney+ unlike other Disney Channel classics including Lizzie McGuire and Even Stevens, going so far as to speculate whether it's because of the implied incest, and how Life With Derek maybe paved the way for the incest story line on The Fosters. (Representatives for Disney+ have not yet replied to EW's request for comment.)

At least you can rest easy knowing you weren't the only weirdo rooting for a stepbrother and stepsister to hook up. Life With Derek hive, unite!