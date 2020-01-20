What to Watch on Monday: More 'champagne-gate' fallout and a pillow fight on The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
This week it’s all about Beauty Queen Drama on The Bachelor, when Pilot Pete begins to suspect that Alayah — a.k.a. Miss Texas USA 2019 — is not there for the Right Reasons™. And former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise scene-stealer Demi is back with a group date challenge that screams “girl-on-girl action.” —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- The Bachelor recap: Peter has champagne problems
- Charlize Theron ready for ‘turbulent’ new season of The Bachelor
- The Bachelor premiere recap: Hannah B. crashes Peter’s ‘journey’ twice
What ELSE to Watch
Check listings
No Passport Required (season premiere) — PBS
8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
All American (winter premiere) — The CW
The Neighborhood — CBS
Brain Games (reboot debut w/host Keegan-Michael Key) — Nat Geo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Amazing Winter Romance — Hallmark
Black Lightning (winter premiere) — The CW
Prodigal Son (winter premiere) — Fox
Home Town (season premiere) — HGTV
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Bull — CBS
Manifest — NBC
Carter (season premiere) — WGN
Spy Games (series debut) — Bravo
Streaming
Family Reunion (Part 2) — Netflix
Love Island UK (season premiere) — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments