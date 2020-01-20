What to Watch on Monday: More 'champagne-gate' fallout and a pillow fight on The Bachelor

Image zoom

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

This week it’s all about Beauty Queen Drama on The Bachelor, when Pilot Pete begins to suspect that Alayah — a.k.a. Miss Texas USA 2019 — is not there for the Right Reasons™. And former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise scene-stealer Demi is back with a group date challenge that screams “girl-on-girl action.” —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

No Passport Required (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American (winter premiere) — The CW

The Neighborhood — CBS

Brain Games (reboot debut w/host Keegan-Michael Key) — Nat Geo



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Amazing Winter Romance — Hallmark

Black Lightning (winter premiere) — The CW

Prodigal Son (winter premiere) — Fox

Home Town (season premiere) — HGTV



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Bull — CBS

Manifest — NBC

Carter (season premiere) — WGN

Spy Games (series debut) — Bravo

Streaming

Family Reunion (Part 2) — Netflix

Love Island UK (season premiere) — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change