What to Watch on Monday: More 'champagne-gate' fallout and a pillow fight on The Bachelor

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

This week it’s all about Beauty Queen Drama on The Bachelor, when Pilot Pete begins to suspect that Alayah — a.k.a. Miss Texas USA 2019 — is not there for the Right Reasons™. And former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise scene-stealer Demi is back with a group date challenge that screams “girl-on-girl action.” —Kristen Baldwin

No Passport Required (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.
9-1-1: Lone StarFox
All American (winter premiere) — The CW
The Neighborhood — CBS
Brain Games (reboot debut w/host Keegan-Michael Key) — Nat Geo

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Amazing Winter Romance — Hallmark
Black Lightning (winter premiere) — The CW
Prodigal Son (winter premiere) — Fox
Home Town (season premiere) — HGTV

10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Bull — CBS
Manifest — NBC
Carter (season premiere) — WGN
Spy Games (series debut) — Bravo

Streaming
Family Reunion (Part 2) — Netflix
Love Island UK (season premiere) — Hulu

