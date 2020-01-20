The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley to direct Batwoman episode

Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Paul Wesley is returning to the CW.

EW has confirmed that the Vampire Diaries star will direct the 17th episode of Batwoman‘s first season. Wesley revealed the news Monday in an Instagram story that showed the cover of the script, written by Daphne Miles, he’ll be bringing to the screen.

Wesley made his directorial debut in season 5 of The Vampire Diaries, and went on to helm four more episodes before the show’s run ended. Since then, he’s directed episodes of Shadowhunters; Roswell, New Mexico; and the Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies. Wesley also stars in CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story, which is in the middle of its second season.

Batwoman just returned from its hiatus with an episode that ended with a major twist: The surprise appearance of a Beth (Rachel Skarsten) who didn’t become the big bad Alice. In other words, there are now two Beths in Gotham right now, one evil and one not.

“Kate is confused, thrilled, and ultimately very conflicted to have the person she’s longed for her entire life finally show up unexpectedly,” showrunner Caroline Dries told EW about Kate dealing with her two twin sisters. “Having both Beth and Alice — what is and what should have been — results in a lot of ambivalence for Kate, who will probably never heal from what happened the day of the car accident.”

