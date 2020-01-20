Prodigal Son type TV Show Network Fox Genre Crime,

Drama

Reunions aren’t always fun.

In an exclusive clip from the winter premiere of Prodigal Son, Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) pays a visit to Martin (Michael Sheen) in prison to try and get some answers out of him as to the “Junk Yard Killer” John Watkins’ whereabouts, after he kidnapped Malcolm (Tom Payne) in the midseason finale. Let’s just say it’s not the warmest of reunions between the serial killer and the man who ultimately put him behind bars. Indeed, the two men haven’t seen one another since their first — and only — encounter when a young Malcolm tipped Gil off to his father’s murderous ways, leading to Martin’s arrest.

The clip sees Gil more and more frantically try and get information about Watkins out of Martin, but the latter is only interested in talking to his son, repeating over and over, “Where is my boy?” in progressively creepier tones. Finally, Gil has no choice but to tell him Watkins has Malcom to which the killer responds: “If John has him, he’s dead…There’s no time. It’s over. My son is gone.” All before collapsing on the ground, struggling to breathe. Um, let’s hope he’s wrong?

Find out when Prodigal Son returns Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Related content: