Chaos erupts inside Joe's bar in exclusive Grey's Anatomy-Station 19 crossover photos

The doctors of Grey’s Anatomy know how to handle an emergency. Bomb in a body cavity? Been there. Ferry boat disaster? Done that. Plane crash? You get the point. But when Grey’s ended the first half of season 16 with a car smashing into Joe’s underground bar, the doctors once again found themselves with a new disaster on their hands. Thankfully, this time they’ll have some help getting everyone to safety.

The next Station 19–Grey’s Anatomy crossover event will combine the firefighters of the SFD with the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to create an emergency task force that will — hopefully — make sure everyone gets out of Joe’s alive (particularly some of our beloved MDs who are trapped inside).

EW has some exclusive images from the emotional crossover below, including a look at what’s going on inside Joe’s in the immediate aftermath of the car crash. (Spoiler: Things are… dusty.)

The crossover event airs Thursday, Jan. 23, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

