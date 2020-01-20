See Emily Bett Rickards' return as Felicity in Arrow series finale photos

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Welcome home, Felicity.

On Monday, The CW released new images from the series finale of Arrow, giving us our first look at Emily Bett Rickards’ return as Felicity Smoak.

Much to fans’ dismay, Rickards left the long-running superhero drama at the end of season 7, which saw a pregnant Felicity go off into hiding with hers and Oliver’s newborn daughter Mia. Based on these new photos, it appears as though Felicity comes out of seclusion for Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) funeral. Amell’s Green Arrow/Spectre sacrificed his life to reboot the multiverse in the recently concluded “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

But Rickards isn’t the only familiar face in these fresh photos. The series finale will also apparently feature Joe Dinicol, who was last seen in the 150th episode, as Rory/Ragman, Susanna Thompson as Oliver’s mother Moira Queen, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Sea Shimooka as Emiko Queen, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt, and crossover appearances from The Flash‘s Grant Gustin and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz. As of right now, it’s unclear how Moira and Emiko are present since both characters died in seasons 2 and 7, respectively (Were they resurrected in the creation of Earth-Prime? We’ll have to wait to find out).

Although he’s not pictured here, we also know Paul Blackthorne, who played the late Quentin Lance, is also in the finale and has “a really, really poignant scene” with Katie Cassidy, according to consulting producer Marc Guggenheim.

Here’s the official and very brief logline for the series finale “Fadeout,” which was written by showrunner Beth Schwartz and Guggenheim: “After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).”

Arrow‘s series finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on The CW.

