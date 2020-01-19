Survivor: Winners at War cast members getting at least $35K each

Whoever emerges victorious on the upcoming Survivor: Winners at War (which premieres Feb. 12 on CBS) will be taking home the show's first-ever $2 million prize. But he or she will not be the only one getting a dramatic pay bump for playing on season 40. Every player that steps foot on the island (and on the finale/reunion stage) is guaranteed of taking home at least $35,000.

While Survivor has a standard sliding scale of prize money that starts at $2,500 for the first one voted out and goes up to $1 million for the winner (with second place receiving $100,000), EW has learned that not only will the winner get double the prize, but each of the players on Winners At War have been guaranteed at least $25,000. They also will receive the standard $10,000 for appearing at the finale/reunion show. That means the first person voted out of Winners at War will receive a total of $35,000 — unless he or she gets back in the game via the Edge of Extinction twist, which could then lead to even more.

The increased overall prize money guarantees match what the show first did back in 2004's Survivor All-Stars, the first season to ever feature returning players. Tina Wesson, who was voted out first of that season, received $25,000 for playing (plus the reunion show money) — as opposed to the usual $2,500. That installment ended with a final two of Amber Brkich and Boston Rob Mariano. Amber won, and at the live reunion show was proposed to by Rob, who later won himself on Survivor: Redemption Island. The married couple will be appearing together once again on Winners at War.

