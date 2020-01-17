Here's everything coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service

30 Rock type TV Show network NBC

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is assembling an immense flock of content ahead of its scheduled launch on July 15 — more than 15,000 hours of it, to be precise. In addition to hosting such beloved NBCUniversal properties as The Office, Saturday Night Live, Jurassic Park, and more, the platform will be the home of even more original movies and TV shows, plus Olympics and other sports coverage, next-day streaming of NBC broadcast shows, and early access to the network’s slate of late-night programming. Even in our current content-flooded era, it’s enough to make anyone’s head spin.

Peacock will be available for free, but the streaming service will also offer a Premium plan with an expanded selection of content, for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year with ads, and $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year ad-free. Like HBO Max, Peacock will not be available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV at launch, but will be streaming on Apple TV and iOS devices, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity devices, Xbox One, and LG and Vizio Smart TVs.

Though it’s a nigh-impossible task to document everything coming to these streaming services, here’s a roundup of the movies and TV shows that will be available on Peacock when it finally hatches.

Notable Library Titles

Upon launch, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for a plethora of NBC shows and Universal movies. (No Friends or Seinfeld, though.) The service also struck a deal with ViacomCBS to stream popular Paramount titles, including Ray Donovan, The Godfather trilogy, Fatal Attraction, and more. Other notable titles include:

SHOWS

MOVIES

Comedy

The Amber Ruffin Show: Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin is getting her own weekly late-night show, “with just the good parts — the comedy.”

The At-Home Variety Show: The short-form series, featuring Seth MacFarlane, is set to stream each weekday starting May 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Most shows, featuring talent from NBCUniversal properties, are under 10 minutes and will run for four weeks.

Clean Slate: The latest show from legendary producer Norman Lear, Clean Slate tells the tale of a father named Henry (played by George Wallace), who is reintroduced to the child he thought was his son after 17 years when she returns home as a determined, proud, transgender woman named Desiree (played by Laverne Cox).

Code 404: This series follows Detective Inspectors Major and Carver, the top crime-fighting duo at the Met Police’s Special Investigation Unit. When Major is gunned down, an experimental artificial intelligence project brings him back from the dead.

Division One: This coming-of-age comedy counts Amy Poehler and retired national soccer player Abby Wambach among its producers. It follows an underdog women’s collegiate soccer team that gets a new female coach, a former professional soccer player who’s fallen from grace.

Expecting: Mindy Kaling is developing a comedy about a perpetually single 39-year-old music manager who decides to ask her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.

Five Bedrooms: In a new spin on the odd-couple sitcom setup, five unlikely allies team up to buy a house and live together, against advice from family and friends.

Girls5Eva: This series, executive produced by Tina Fey, follows a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group that reunites when a young rapper samples them. They’ll give their pop star dreams one more shot while grappling with spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain.

Hart to Heart: Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network has several projects in development for Peacock, including this original interview series featuring the comedian.

Hitmen: Two broke best friends, Fran and Jamie, run a ramshackle killer-for-hire business, with each episode following the hapless duo as they bungle their latest hit through some combination of incompetence, bickering, and antics.

Intelligence: David Schwimmer stars in this workplace sitcom, set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (described as a “weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6”). Schwimmer will play Jerry, a maverick NSA agent who comes over from the U.S. to join the team and makes a power grab that threatens the team’s ability to fight cyber-terrorism.

Lady Parts: This musical comedy tells the tale of the titular Muslim girl-punk band and the geeky Ph.D. student who becomes their unlikely lead guitarist.

MacGruber: Will Forte‘s bumbling special operations agent will return once again in a new series, starring, written, and executive produced by Forte, that follows MacGruber as he’s released after a decade in prison and embarks on a mission to take down villainous Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

Punky Brewster: A sequel series in the Fuller House vein, this continuation of the ’80s sitcom follows Punky, now a single mother of three, as she tries to get her life back on track. She then meets a young foster girl named Izzy, who reminds Punky of her younger self. Original series stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are returning, alongside Quinn Copeland as Izzy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband.

Rutherford Falls: NBC’s resident comedy mastermind Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Rec, The Good Place, etc.) now brings you the story of a small town in upstate New York that’s turned upside down when town namesake Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Saved by the Bell: This reboot of the beloved ’90s series will explore the fallout when now-California Governor Zack Morris gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools, and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including his alma mater Bayside High. Josie Totah will star in the lead role of Lexi, a popular and sharp-tongued cheerleader, and Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise their original roles of A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, and Zack, respectively.

The Kids Tonight Show: Exactly what it sounds like: EP Jimmy Fallon‘s iteration of The Tonight Show by kids, for kids.

Who Wrote That: This docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at Saturday Night Live‘s most important writers. Keep your fingers crossed for John Mulaney to pop up.

Drama

Angelyne: This limited series, based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story, will star Emmy Rossum as the mysterious Los Angeles fixture known for her iconic billboards.

Armas De Mujer: This dramedy, from the team behind Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur (including star Kate del Castillo), follows four women whose husbands are arrested after being linked to the same criminal organization, which drives the wives to join forces in an unusual manner.

Battlestar Galactica: Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is masterminding a new series set in the iconic sci-fi show’s universe.

The Capture: This timely, London-set spy thriller explores questions of surveillance and misinformation through a complex conspiracy kicked off by the arrest of a former soldier. Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, and Famke Janssen will star.

Dr. Death: Based on the hit podcast, this series stars Jamie Dornan as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charismatic neurosurgeon whose patients would mysteriously leave surgery maimed or dead. As the victims pile up, two fellow physicians (Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) set out to stop Duntsch.

One of Us Is Lying: This series, based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, tells the tale of what happens when five strangers walk into high school detention and only four walk out alive.

Kids

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Developed by Tony Hale, this series follows the adventures of Archibald Strutter, an adventurous chicken, his siblings, and the other quirky denizens of the town of Crackridge.

Curious George: A new iteration of the beloved curious monkey, with a focus on pre-school science and math education.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Further expanding the How to Train Your Dragon universe, this show takes heroes Dak, Leyla, and their dragon friends on new adventures filled with knowledge, magic, and danger.

DreamWorks Cleopatra in Space: This comedic adventure follows Cleopatra — yes, the Egyptian queen Cleopatra — as a teenager, as she's transported 30,000 years into the future to an Egyptian-themed planet ruled by talking cats.

DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?: This animated series brings the iconic character to life as a curious 12-year-old traveler who wanders the globe with his best friend Wenda, celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation.

This post was originally published Jan. 17, 2020, and most recently updated July 8, 2020.

