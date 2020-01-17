Sex Education stars talk season 2: 'Wanking scenes,' ruffled feathers, and more

Sex Education type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Dramedy

It’s time to further your Sex Education.

Season 2 of the Netflix comedy is now available to stream, and things are as sex-driven and crazy as ever at Moordale High. The new season and semester of high school kick things off with a bang: a chlamydia epidemic. Naturally, it’s not long before Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) are bringing back the sex clinic they set up in the show’s first season.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep Otis’, ahem, hands full, he’s also discovered a new talent this season. “Otis has a few masturbating scenes, which was interesting,” Butterfield tells EW. “Most of them are unsuccessful… By the end of it I did so many wanking scenes that it became very normal.” To make thing more complicated, he’s also dating Ola (Patricia Allison) this season, whose father happens to be dating Otis’ mom (Gillian Anderson). “He’s discovering that whole relationship and what it means to be in a relationship,” says Butterfield.

At least some stability comes in the form of his best friendship with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) after some ups and downs last season. “Otis and Eric are [each other’s] number ones,” Butterfield says. But Eric might find himself a little distracted pretty soon with the introduction of a new classmate.

“Eric is also a busy boy,” says Gatwa. “There’s a lot of new characters this season that very much shake up the status quo, ruffle a few feathers. We’ve got a very beautiful French man and he catches all of Moordale High’s eye — including Eric’s.”

Watch the video above for more from Butterfield and Gatwa.

