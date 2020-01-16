Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

The contestants for season 40 of Survivor know what it takes to win. That’s because they’ve all done it. (One of them has even done it twice.) But what makes them think they can come out on top when facing off against fellow champions? That is the task set before the 20 returning players going back at it for Survivor: Winners at War (premiering Feb 12 on CBS). But only one will emerge victorious…again.

Which one will it be? All of them! At least that’s if you believe the contestants themselves, who all appeared very confident when I spoke with them out in Fiji before the game began. And all 20 of them told me exactly why they would outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition. And now all 20 of them will tell you!

Ethan! Sandra! Amber! Danni! Yul! Parvati! Boston Rob! Sophie! Kim! Denise! Tyson! Tony! Natalie! Jeremy! Michele! Adam! Sarah! Ben! Wendell! Nick! They all have a plan for world domination — or, failing that, Survivor domination at the very least. And they shared those plans with us prior to engaging in battle.

To find out why these 20 warriors all believe they will come on out top with the now $2 million prize, click on the video above. Who’s the most convincing? Who’s the least convincing? See for yourself! And to be buried in an assault of pre-game coverage of the biggest Survivor season ever, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss. And to see tons of exclusive on location photos and videos, follow me on Instagram @thedaltonross.

