Schitt's Creek cast finds out how well they know each other in exclusive Tonight Show clip

They’ve played a family for six seasons on the beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, but does the cast actually know their (ahem) Schitt about each other?

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, castmates Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy take turns putting on noise-canceling headphones while the late-night host asks them questions about each other and challenges them to match each other’s answers.

Up first is Eugene, and the cast must answer what the actor’s biggest pet peeve was when they first started working on the show. His real-life son, Dan, and on-screen daughter, Murphy, agree it probably had something to do with his hair getting wet, but O’Hara has the best answer, stating it was either “that, or working with his kids.” (Daughter Sarah Levy also stars on the show.) In the end, Murphy and Dan’s guess was correct, but he joked that O’Hara’s “was a close second.”

They also debate what made O’Hara laugh the hardest on set (Eugene guesses that one correctly), and what Dan’s first money-making gig was before making it on the show. Hint: It wasn’t babysitting, because according to his dad, Dan “doesn’t like kids.” Fallon also attempts to get the group to spill some tea, by asking what the biggest fight was that Murphy got into on set. Murphy shocks them all with her answer.

Schitt’s Creek‘s sixth and final season returned Jan. 7. The sitcom airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV and CBC. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 CT on NBC.

Check out all the hilarity in the video above.

