Florence Pugh's brother was on Game of Thrones. It is known.

Florence Pugh‘s star is so bright that it’s shining light on her whole family. This week, following her Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women, fans are just now realizing that we already know her brother, Toby Sebastian, from another hit piece of entertainment.

Born Sebastian Toby M. Pugh, Sebastian appeared across six episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones starting in season 5. In typical Game of Thrones fashion, he didn’t last long.

Sebastian played Trystane Martell, the eldest son and heir to Prince Doran Martell (Alexander Siddig) of Dorne. He was engaged to Princess Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free). Spoiler alert: He is killed during the Dornish coup by Obara Sand (Keisha Castle-Hughes). Spear through the skull. Messy business. Mrycella didn’t make it long, either. This was around the time the producers were cleaning house ahead of the final season.

Sebastian, an actor and singer, congratulated Pugh on her big Oscar nomination in typical big brother fashion: with an embarrassing photograph.

“4 years ago this girl was nominated for a Critics Choice Circle Award,” he wrote on Instagram as the Academy Award nominations were announced. “2 years later she was nominated for the @bafta Rising Star Award. Today my friends, she’s been nominated for an Oscar. Yes, an OSCAR. You have worked your arse off and you’ve been exquisite in every single one of your performances. Proud doesn’t cover it. Congratulations fatso, I love you.”

Pugh, soon to be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow, wrote in response, “Kisses over to you for all your big brother love.”

Sidebar, Pugh has even more siblings. Pugh, Pugh, Pugh, Pugh!

