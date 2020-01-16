Fox sets Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis special from TMZ

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

All the recent drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back from the royal family would make for some great TV. And now Fox is delivering just that.

The network announced on Thursday a new one-hour special titled Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis that will explore the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family.

Earlier this month, the royal couple announced their shocking decision to “work to become financially independent” from the royal family, and it immediately caused shockwaves in their family and around the world in a first for the monarchy. So Fox’s exclusive TMZ investigation will “cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement.”

Interviews with more than a dozen people “with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals” will help paint the picture and tell the real story “of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen.” The special will also explore how Harry and Meghan have been making moves “to enter the world of entertainment.”

After the couple made their announcement, Queen Elizabeth immediately reacted by releasing her own statement.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the Queen’s office of Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The one-hour Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis will air Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

