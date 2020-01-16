Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia cable network set to launch this fall

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

This fall, Chip and Joanna Gaines are planning to fix up cable TV.

Discovery set a premiere date for the Fixer Upper stars’ forthcoming cable network. Officially titled Magnolia, named after their own Magnolia company (which includes the magazine The Magnolia Journal, which is also owned and published by Entertainment Weekly parent company Meredith Corp.), the network will launch this Oct. 4, as announced by Discovery CEO David Zaslav at the Television Critics Association presentation on Thursday.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” the Gaineses said in a previous joint statement from last April. “We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We’re ready to get started and are expectant for all that’s ahead.”

Magnolia is a part of the Gaines’ multiplatform media company, which also includes the TV Everywhere app, set to drop this summer. The network will take over as the new home for episodes of Fixer Upper and, as previously teased by Discovery, will include “unique, inspiring and family-friendly” programming that touches upon topics like community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism, and design.

Related content: