What to Watch on Wednesday: Grace and Frankie return for season 6 on Netflix

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Grace and Frankie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The gals are back once again for more ageless adventures with the sixth season of Grace and Frankie on Netflix. After season 5 ended with Frankie (Lily Tomlin) looking a little crestfallen to discover Grace (Jane Fonda) had surprise-married her younger boo (Peter Gallagher), things are inevitably about to change for the besties as Grace moves in with her trophy hubby and, in doing so, contends with elderly-unfriendly furniture. “She discovers a lot of challenges to moving in with Nick,” says Fonda. “Some of those challenges that Grace faces lead Frankie to invent a new product that they attempt to go into business with. It’s really funny, and very much relevant to aging!” Cue an appearance on Shark Tank for the ladies! Elsewhere, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) deal with health and money issues while Grace’s daughter Brianna (June Diane Raphael) has an awkward run-in with a turkey baster. There’s all of that and whole lot more hilarity that shows, as Tomlin points out, “It’s not so awful to be older; you can still have a lot of fun! A lot of people tell us how the show gives them hope — that they’ve been very spirited by it.” It’s a grand old time indeed. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

The Circle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Finale

Don’t tell your fellow boomer, but for the last three weeks, Netflix subscribers have been stuck on their phones watching this reality competition series about social media popularity. Now we have the final four season 1 episodes, revealing (no spoilers) who the top influencer is. It’s been a journey filled with catfishing, eggplant emojis, and people forgetting what Adele looks like (the travesty!). Will Joey and Shubham’s friendship since day one be tested? Will Seaburn, a.k.a. Rebecca, dupe his way to $100,000? Log on to the Circle for the last binge to find out. —Omar Sanchez

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Undercover Boss — CBS

The Goldbergs (midseason premiere) — ABC



8:30 p.m.

Schooled (midseason premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.

Almost Family — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

Modern Family — ABC

Criminal Minds — CBS

Nancy Drew (winter premiere) — The CW



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents (winter premiere) — ABC

10 p.m.

68 Whiskey (series debut) — Paramount Network

Stumptown — ABC

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Good Trouble (midseason premiere) — Freeform

In Pursuit With John Walsh (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery

The Magicians (season premiere) — Syfy

S.W.A.T. (winter premiere) — CBS

Listing Impossible (series debut) — CNBC

Streaming

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change