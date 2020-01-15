Nicole Kidman sets the stage for 'twisty' David E. Kelley series in The Undoing photos

Nicole Kidman in these photos will be our undoing.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress is serving looks (more like lewks) and wigs in a batch of brand-new photos from The Undoing, her upcoming six-episode limited series, created and showrun by her Big Little Lies executive producer David E. Kelley.

Kidman appears as Grace Fraser, who, along with husband Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), “are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves,” per a cryptic description of the psychological thriller from HBO. “Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

“It’s so twisty and nothing is what it seems,” Kidman teased of the miniseries during the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. “It’s so hard to talk about it because as it unfolds you can reveal more things but right now, choosing to unknow things is a fascinating part of human nature. When you choose and what you choose to believe and what you choose to see, that’s the basis of a lot of the psychology of this series. We choose to see certain things. Also, everyone has secrets.” That‘s why her wig is so big. It’s full of secrets!

Kidman (and her wig) will appear in The Undoing, directed by Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager) and penned by Kelley, when the event kicks off this May. She won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for her last collaboration with Kelley. Will lightning strike again?

Joining Kidman, Grant, and Jupe — the latter to be seen soon in A Quiet Place Part II — in The Undoing are Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as Detective Joe Mendoza, Ismael Cruz Cordova (Berlin Station) as Fernando Alves, Italian-born Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) as Haley Fitzgerald, and Sofie Gråbøl (Gentleman Jack) as Catherine Stamper.

Donald Sutherland (Citizen X) also plays Grace’s father Franklin Reinhardt, described as “a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.”

—Additional reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum

