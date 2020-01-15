Netflix's Project Runway? Queer Eye star seeks the Next in Fashion in new trailer

Queer Eye star Tan France is going to have to come up with his own version of, “Are you in or are you out?”

The first trailer for Netflix’s Next in Fashion, seemingly the streamer’s take on the Project Runways of the TV world, has arrived with a host of new fashion designers looking to become household names.

France, the Fab Five’s style guru, hosts the reality competition series with designer Alexa Chung. They will help award the winning competitor $250,000 (the same cash prize Project Runway now offers, by the way) and the opportunity to retail their pieces.

With the trailer drop also comes the list of guest judges popping over to give their fashion critiques. They include Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Netflix seems all in on France, who previously hosted the company’s Dressing Funny web series on top of him fulfilling his Queer Eye duties. Next in Fashion will premiere on Jan. 29.

Related content: