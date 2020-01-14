Get a first look at Michael Chiklis' new Paramount Network drama Coyote

This isn’t just another law enforcement role for Michael Chiklis.

In the upcoming Paramount Network drama Coyote, the veteran actor from The Shield and The Commish plays Ben Clemens, a career border patrol agent who is forced to work for the people he spent a 32-year career keeping out of America. The cable network ordered 10 episodes of the drama from Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) and David Graziano (American Gods), which is shooting in and around Baja California. And EW has your first look above.

“To play someone whose point of view is galvanized, who looked through a certain prism, and to be thrusted into a complete different set of circumstances … to have his preconceived notions of the world broken down, fascinated me,” Chiklis told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Chiklis’ character gets caught up in the life of a young girl who wants a better life in the United States, and she leans on Ben to help her cross the border.

Chiklis last appeared in Gotham and American Horror Story. He earned an Emmy for playing an anti-hero cop on FX’s The Shield.

Coyote is expected to debut this summer on Paramount.