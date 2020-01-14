'Crisis on Infinite Earths' features surprise cameo from big-screen DC actor

Warning: This article contains spoilers from part 4 of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” just gave us one of helluva DC crossover.

In the Arrow hour of the five-part event, The Flash’s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), with the help of Oliver/Spectre (Stephen Amell) help, tried using the Speed Force to transport the Paragons to the Dawn of Time. Unfortunately, the Anti-Monitor attacked them and they all got separated in the Speed Force, splintered across Oliver’s memories. While Oliver used his Spectre powers to keep everyone from falling out of the Speed Force and dying, Barry sped off to find everyone and ended up running into a very surprising face: Ezra Miller as the Flash!

Image zoom Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics; Dean Buscher/The CW

Miller played the Scarlet Speedster in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, and he’s set star in his own solo film in July 2022.

The two runners came face to face in S.T.A.R. Labs, and both were very confused — especially Miller’s Barry, who didn’t know anything about the crisis. “Is this cosplay? Do you want a selfie, bro?” Miller/Barry asked Gustin/Barry. Of course, that’s the last thing Barry wants or needs. But since these two guys are Barry Allens (read: fanboys), they couldn’t help but geek out about each other’s costumes before getting back to business.

“This shouldn’t be possible now,” said Gustin/Barry, marveling at the situation. But before Gustin/Barry could explain what he meant, Miller/Barry started to fade away.

Miller isn’t the only face from DC’s movies to appear in the crossover. Robert Wuhl, who starred in 1989’s Batman, had a brief cameo in the first hour of the crossover. That said, Miller’s cameo is notable because this is the first time a current DC movie actor has appeared on one of the Arrowverse shows.

Image zoom Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes Tuesday night with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

