Shameless renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Shameless type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Comedy,

Drama

The Gallaghers are ready to say goodbye.

Showtime announced Monday that Shameless has been renewed for an 11th and final season, which will premiere this summer. The current 10th season has two episodes left.

Shameless wrapping up at season 11 seems fitting considering that it will match the run of the British original it was based on. Season 10 has been a big one for Shameless, with it being the first post-Emmy Rossum episodes and featuring the return of Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher.

Image zoom Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

Back in November, Shameless boss John Wells said he’d do the show as long as William H. Macy and company were still interested.

“I’ll make this show forever as long as the cast members want to keep doing it,” he told EW. “The economics of the country kind of refuse to stop giving us material to make fun of. From that point of view, I’ll do the show as long as Bill [Macy] and enough of the other cast members want to continue. So far, the cast has remained really excited to continue to do what we’re doing. But you never know, at some point either the network or the cast is going to tell me that they’ve had enough and at that moment we will bid the Gallaghers goodbye. I never thought we were going to get it on the air in the first place so every bit of it has been a blessing.”

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

