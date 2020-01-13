Lucifer type TV Show Network Fox,

Netflix Genre Fantasy,

Drama

Lucifer is alive with the sound of music.

EW has exclusively learned that season 5’s 10th episode will be a full-blown musical episode. Titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” (wonder who speaks that line of dialogue…) the hour will feature multiple musical numbers and shouldn’t be confused with the final season’s fourth episode, which is 1940s noir themed and contains two song performances.

Music has always been a big part of the WBTV drama’s DNA going as far back season 1. In fact, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have always wanted to do a musical episode but were waiting until they came up with the right story.

Image zoom John P. Fleenor/Netflix

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re signing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance,'” Modrovich tells EW. “It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.” At the moment, though, they’re keeping the story’s details close to the chest.

Lucifer‘s final season is shaping up to be an exciting one: 24‘s Dennis Haysbert has been cast as God, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is taking a trip to hell, and Tricia Helfer will also appear.

Lucifer returns for its bifurcated fifth season later this year on Netflix.

This story has been updated to note that the musical installment will be season 5’s 10th episode.

