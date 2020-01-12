'The Twilight Zone' casts Billy Porter, Chris Meloni, Morena Baccarin and more for season 2

Image zoom CBS; CBS via Getty Images

Billy Porter is coming to play: CBS All Access on Sunday announced that the Pose star, along with Tony Hale, Chris Meloni, Morena Baccarin, and others will join the season two cast of The Twilight Zone.

Each of the actors will appear in an episode of the upcoming 10-episode second season, which will premiere later this year. Other actors slated for the new season are Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy Tavi Gevinson, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata.

The original anthology series is executive produced by Jordan Peele, who also wrote an episode called “Downtime” for the second season. It will feature Baccarin (Homeland), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hale (Veep).

Porter is starring in an episode titled “The Who of You” opposite Sunjata (Rescue Me) and Embry (Grace and Frankie).

Peele and Simon Kinberg re-imagined the classic series last year. The original Twilight Zone premiered in 1959 and aired until 1964 on CBS.

