The Good Fight adds Hugh Dancy, brings back Michael J. Fox from The Good Wife

Some old friends and a couple new ones will join the cast of The Good Fight in year four.

Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King announced Sunday that Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) will join the streaming show as Caleb, a former military man who now works as an associate in a huge, international law firm that is bought by Reddick Boseman & Lockhart.

Michael J. Fox will also reprise his role as attorney Louis Canning from The Good Wife. He has set to appear in the CBS All Access spinoff along with Zach Grenier, who will be back in fold as divorce attorney David Lee.

Image zoom

John Larroquette will also guest star this season, when the Kings hope to address the lack of rules in this era of President Donald Trump.

“The show won’t lose its political sense,” Robert King said. “This year we’ve [watched] how the rules have broken down … there aren’t any rules anymore. That’s difficult for a law show. We’ll look at how the current administration is changing” what it means to abide by rules like responding to a subpoena.

The Good Fight will return sometime in 2020.

Related content: