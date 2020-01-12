Stephen Colbert producing the animated series 'Tooning out the News' for CBS All Access

Look who’s getting more colorful: Stephen Colbert will executive produce a new animated series for CBS All Access that will spoof the news.

Tooning Out the News will be an animated variety series that featuring animated characters mocking the news of the day and interviewing “real world guests and newsmakers.”

“The minute the imaginators at Tooning out the News decked their bleeding edge ideation bizmeth, I knew that the news jackers were ripe for our freemium growth hack pivot,” said Colbert in a, ahem, statement.

“This brilliant creative team is truly breaking new ground, marrying daily headline events with animation, to create their own unique spin on today’s news coverage, said CBS All Access’ head of development Julie McNamara. “Whether you come for your daily dose or the full length episode at the end of the week, CBS All Access is the perfect destination for this innovative, comedic look at our culture of ‘breaking news’ overload, and we are thrilled to be in business with these phenomenal creative minds from within the ViacomCBS family.”

A premiere date has not yet been set. The series joins the service’s slate of originals that includes The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, No Activity, Tell Me a Story, The Twilight Zone and, Why Women Kill, along with the upcoming Interrogation, The Stand, The Man Who Fell to Earth and Star Trek Picard.

Related content: