The doctors will be in for a very long time.

NBC has ordered not one but three more seasons of New Amsterdam, the network announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. That will take the high-rated medical drama through the 2022-2023 season. A similar mega-renewal was given by NBC to another one of its powerhouse dramas, This Is Us, last year.

The medical drama has been drawing almost 10 million viewers in live+7 ratings while notching a 1.7 in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo. The David Schulner-created series — whose cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher — launched strongly out of the gate in the fall of 2018.

The season 2 fall finale, which aired in November, left viewers on a cliffhanger as prisoners from Rikers Island were posing a violent threat at New Amsterdam. The show returns for the second half of the season on Jan. 14.

