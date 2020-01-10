Seth Meyers gives everyone their own Larry David to tell it like it is

Truth time: Everyone needs their own Larry David.

The star of Curb Your Enthusiasm was already on Late Night with Seth Meyers, so the host decided to lend David to his staff members to give some harsh doses of reality in the way only the comedian can.

Yes, that call you’re making at your desk is really a “hallway call” and you need to go out into the hallway to finish it. “You’re telling everyone in the office, so what do you mean it’s none of my business?” David says in confronting said loud caller.

To that other guy, “you call that a Greek salad?!” he said. Here’s the rule: “Two substitutions at best.”

To that other guy inviting everyone to come over for dinner, David says, “Have you lost your mind? … Nobody wants to go to your house after working with you all day. Where’d you get this idea from?”

Even Larry David needs a Larry David, but his Larry David is really his Curb Your Enthusiasm colleague J.B. Smoove. When Seth Meyers asked David to come back to the show, Smoove intervenes. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no. He does not want to come back. He’s here now,” the comic said. “He’s fulfilling his obligation as we speak… No one wants to say ‘no’ directly. The human race is a cowardly, indirect people.”

Related content: