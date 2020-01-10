Exclusive: Katy Keene will slay with a screening and panel at BroadwayCon

Katy Keene may dream of seeing herself on a runway, but first she's headed to Broadway — BroadwayCon, to be exact.

EW can exclusively announce the highly anticipated new addition to the Archieverse will host a screening and panel at BroadwayCon 2020.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, cast and creators will gather to discuss the new CW series. Katy Keene follows the lives of a group of twentysomething dreamers in New York City, including Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), who dreams of making it on Broadway. Four iconic Archie Comics characters — Katy Keene, Josie McCoy, Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith make up the heart of the new series, which expands the growing Archieverse from existing properties Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Katy Keene Credit: Barbara Nitke/The CW

The panel will feature cast members Lucy Hale (Katy), Ashleigh Murray (Josie, reprising her role from Riverdale), Beauchamp, Julia Chan (Pepper Smith), Katherine LaNasa (Gloria Grandbilt), Camille Hyde (Alexandra Cabot), and Zane Holtz (K.O. Kelly). Co-creator and executive producer Michael Grassi will also appear on the panel, which is open to all BroadwayCon attendees.

It might sound odd to find the Archieverse at BroadwayCon, but the show is sure to appeal to theatre lovers. Broadway legend Bernadette Peters' has an upcoming appearance as Mrs. Freesia on the show, and its storytelling is set in the Broadway world, including a fictional version of piano bar Marie's Crisis and many odes to classic shows like Fame and A Chorus Line.

Katy Keene premieres on The CW on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

