Justin Chambers reveals Grey's Anatomy departure — last episode has already aired

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, EW has confirmed.

Chambers has spent 15 years playing Alex Karev, the intern with an attitude who’s become the chief with a heart of gold, having first appeared in the Grey’s Anatomy pilot. Since then, Karev has been in love, had his heart broken, gotten married, gotten divorced (and gotten married again), been shot, and now, he’s become Meredith Grey’s person in Cristina’s absence. It’s been a long, complicated run that will now come to an end.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement to Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Image zoom Mike Rosenthal/ABC via Getty Images

Additionally, EW has learned that Chambers’ final episode aired on November 14. Fans will remember that the November 21 episode mentioned that Alex had returned home to take care of his mom. His exit means that Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey will be the last remaining intern from the original cast.

Deadline was the first to break the news.

*This article has been updated to include new information about Chambers’ final episode

Related content: