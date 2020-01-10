American Horror Story and The OA actor Harry Hains dies at 27

Actor, model, and musician Harry Hains, who appeared on shows like American Horror Story: Hotel and The OA has died. He was 27 years old.

Hains’ death was confirmed via Instagram by his mother Jane Badler, an actress herself who starred in ABC’s V.

Image zoom Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Hains was born in Melbourne, Australia, and had passed through London and New York before landing in Los Angeles. In addition to appearing on the aforementioned FX and Netflix shows, Hains also acted in an episode of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete, and performed music under the name Antiboy.

In her Instagram announcing her son’s death, Badler says Hains “had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

Hains also identified as queer and gender fluid, telling the U.K. publication Boys by Girls, “I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labeling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”

Hains’ cause of death has not yet been announced. There will be a memorial service for him on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles.

