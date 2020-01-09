Watch ailing Rebecca seek medical help in This Is Us winter premiere

When we last saw the Pearson matriarch (Mandy Moore), almost two months ago in the fall finale of This Is Us, she finally opened up to Randall that she was ready to seek medical assistance for her failing memory. The winter premiere of the NBC family drama returns viewers to that unraveling story line, as good son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) flies in from Philadelphia to bring her to a hard-won doctor appointment and run a "preliminary" memory test. Rebecca's husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) is here to help as well, but there seems to be a wee bit of tension between her two chaperones, as well as just general anxiety about her condition. But Rebecca assures them that everything is going to be fine. (As we know, it's not; a dementia-related disease is in her future.) Check out this exclusive clip above to see how the family might begin to handle this looming illness.