Sarah Paulson returning to American Horror Story season 10 as 'central character'

Sarah Paulson is making her grand return to American Horror Story this season.

The actor confirmed her appearance in season 10 of FX’s anthology series during the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday. “I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

Season 10 was previously greenlit for 10 episodes, but the theme, title, and cast (aside from Paulson) have yet to be revealed. Earlier on Thursday, FX announced that American Horror Story has been renewed for three additional seasons, continuing the series through at least season 13. But Paulson doesn’t know what her future will be in any of those additional seasons, only that she’s starring in the upcoming season 10.

“God willing, I have no idea,” Paulson said. “But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back? And he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Paulson did not appear in the most recent season of American Horror Story titled 1984, which surprised fans who expect to see the veteran in the anthology series as often as frequent Murphy collaborator Jessica Lange. What’s interesting to note is that Murphy has previously confirmed that the Coven witches from season 3, last seen in season 8’s Apocalypse, will be back again in a future season. “The witches will be back,” Murphy said. “Not [in season 9], but we have something really fun planned.” Could Paulson be reprising her role of Cordelia Foxx as soon as season 10, or will fans have to wait even longer to finally see that happen?

American Horror Story season 10 is set to premiere this year on FX.

