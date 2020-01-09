Betty takes on Bret at the Quiz Show Championship in exclusive Riverdale photos

Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

Betty doesn’t like Bret. That’s just a fact. It could have to do with the fact that Bret hasn’t been all that great to Betty’s boyfriend, Jughead, or it could have to do with the fact that Bret just kind of seems like the worst. Either way, it’s safe to say that Betty is not a fan of the guy, and that’s what makes the Quiz Show Championship so interesting.

On the heels of its season 5 renewal, Riverdale returns for the back-half of season 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and EW has some exclusive images from its second episode back. Airing Wednesday, Jan. 29, the episode, titled “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show,” features Betty taking on Bret at the Quiz Show Championship alongside Veronica, Cheryl, and Toni. (And from the looks of it, Betty’s winning.)

Additionally, the episode will feature Archie giving his uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a job at Andrew’s Construction, Veronica and Cheryl teaming for a business venture, and Kevin going on a date with a new suitor.

Check out the exclusive images below.

Image zoom Cate Cameron/The CW

Image zoom Cate Cameron/The CW

Riverdale returns Wednesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

