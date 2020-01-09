James Holzhauer took BuzzFeed's Jeopardy! champ quiz — and got Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! type TV Show Network Syndicated Genre Game Show

Hopefully James Holzhauer is less prone to gambling on BuzzFeed quiz results than he is on Daily Doubles.

The website posted one of its famous quizzes, this one purporting to determine which Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time contestant — Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, or Brad Rutter — the taker is. Holzhauer took the quiz and tweeted his results, and given the simple “wut” accompanying a photo, it’s safe to say that is not what he was expecting.

That has to sting a little bit, considering Holzhauer fell just short of Jennings’ record for highest regular-season winnings total during his record-breaking run on the game show last year. Then again, Holzhauer got the chance to face Jennings directly in the Greatest of All Time tournament; though we don’t know yet who ultimately prevailed, Jennings and Holzhauer have won one match each so far in the episodes that have aired. The tournament, which pits the show’s three biggest champions against each other, will end when one contestant wins three matches. (Each match consists of two Jeopardy! games.)

Image zoom CBS Television Distribution

The three contestants appeared with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, where Trebek, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, gave an update on his health and how long he’ll continue with the show. “I feel that I was not having one of my best weeks,” Trebek said of taping the tournament. “Some weeks are good and some weeks are bad but hey, it comes with the territory.” He added, “We’ll see what happens. As long as I feel my skills have not diminished too much and as long as I’m enjoying spending time with the right people… then I’ll continue [hosting].”

The Greatest of All Time match 3 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with the tournament continuing Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Related content: