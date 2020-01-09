FX is kicking off 2020 by letting you know how to schedule your TV viewing for this year. The network announced its upcoming premiere dates, for both new and returning shows, at their Winter 2020 TCA presentation on Thursday.

First up is Breeders, the new comedy series starring Martin Freeman, which premieres on Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. before hitting the new streaming silo FX on Hulu the next day. Two episodes will comprise the premiere, with one new episode each week after. Lil Dicky’s new comedy series Dave premieres a few days later on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. on FXX.

While those two shows will first air on FX or FXX and then hit FX on Hulu the next day, Alex Garland’s mysterious new limited series Devs will stream exclusively on FX on Hulu. The first two episodes will premiere its first two episodes on the service on Thursday, March 5, followed by a new episode direct to streaming each week.

Image zoom Russ Martin/FX; FXX

Pamela Adlon’s critically acclaimed comedy Better Things will return for its fourth season on Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on FX. The second season of Cake will premiere at the same time, but on FXX. Rounding out the first week of March is The Most Dangerous Animal of All, the new docuseries debuting on Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Mrs. America, the new historical drama about the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment, will break from the mold a bit and premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15 on FX on Hulu. Like Devs, Mrs. America will go directly to FX on Hulu rather than the channels. The vampire show What We Do in the Shadows will premiere its second season on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. on FX. Last of the April premieres is Fargo, whose star-studded season 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Then there’s Archer, the long-running animated favorite, which returns for season 11 on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 p.m. on FXX.

