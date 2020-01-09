Atlanta won't return until 2021, with possible new setting in season 3

Atlanta type TV Show Network FX Genre Comedy,

Atlanta is also sitting 2020 out.

On Thursday, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX President John Landgraf revealed that the third season of Donald Glover’s surreal comedy probably won’t air until January 2021. Thus, the fourth season, which will be shot at the same time, will likely premiere later that fall. However, it’s not all bad news because season 3 has been expanded from eight episodes to 10.

It’s been almost two years since we checked in with Earn (Glover) and aspiring rapper (Brian Tyree Henry). In the season 2 finale, the duo was bound for Europe with rising rapper Clark County, who invited Alfred to tour with him. It seems as though Atlanta will pick up right where it left off because a significant amount of season 3 is being shot outside of the U.S.

There is no word yet on the network’s plans for Atlanta beyond the eight-episode fourth season; however, FX is open to more.

Created by Glover, Atlanta also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

