American Horror Story renewed through season 13

American Horror Story

Great news for the Ryan Murphy coven — American Horror Story has officially been renewed three more times, securing the shelf life of FX’s hit anthology series until at least season 13.

The show, which finished its ’80s-slasher-themed ninth run with American Horror Story: 1984 in 2019, was previously greenlit for season 10, set to premiere this year. The reveal of its newly prolonged life, as if by some seven wonders, was formally revealed during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf called AHS creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk “the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series.”

He continued, “AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

Previous seasons have taken us inside a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch’s coven, a cult, a reality show in literal development Hell, and the end times. The theme for this year’s season 10 has yet to be unmasked, though we know from Murphy himself that the witches from season 3’s Coven will return at least one more time in the future after their reprised appearance in season 8’s Apocalypse.

1984 brought back a number of AHS veterans, including Billie Lourde, Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, and Cody Fern, as well as some new anthology players like Pose‘s Angelica Ross and Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Sarah Paulson, the ultimate AHS veteran, sat this one out. Hopefully not for too long.

