Trixie Mattel and Katya announce UNHhhh season 5 premiere date

The foremost real-life women of comedy talk shows are back, back, back again.

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, confirmed Wednesday that Trixie Mattel and Katya’s popular digital talk series UNHhhh will return for season 5 later this winter.

Beginning Jan. 22, the RuPaul’s Drag Race alums will also take fan-generated questions as part of the new season’s format. Viewers can submit questions via Twitter using the hashtag #WOWHelpMe to get some onscreen advice from the show’s leading ladies. The series streams on the subscription service WOW Presents Plus.

UNHhhh Season 5 premieres Jan 22 on #WOWPresentsPlus. 💦 Need help with your homework? Diagnosed w/ mesothelioma? Feel entitled to a cash settlement? Tweet your questions to @worldofwonder and tag #WOWHelpMe for some on-screen advice from @trixiemattel & @katya_zamo this year! pic.twitter.com/HMJ6C6tIc7 — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 8, 2020

UNHhhh’s fifth season comes after the December release of Mattel’s candid documentary Moving Parts, which chronicles the pair’s brief personal and professional fallout — and subsequent hiatus from filming both UNHhhh and their short-lived Viceland variety series The Trixie & Katya Show — in the midst of Katya’s entertainment hiatus to recover from relapsed substance abuse.

“It’s something everybody an relate to: Two friends going through a patch that there’s no handbook to,” Mattel previously told EW of the film’s tense moments shot on the set of The Trixie & Katya Show, just before the latter sought treatment. “There’s a day [in here] that was probably one of the worst days of our lives, and, surprise, it’s recorded…. We were both very uncomfortable watching it, but that’s exactly how it was and how it felt.”

The duo are next set to release their first book, Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Womanhood, on May 5, while Mattel will also embark on her Grown Up tour beginning Feb. 5. Katya (along with several other Drag Race queens) also recently landed a guest-starring role on the second episode of RuPaul’s upcoming scripted Netflix series AJ and the Queen, which premieres Friday.

Related content: