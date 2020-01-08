Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

As Jared Padalecki put it, “Take us home.”

After the winter hiatus of Supernatural‘s 15th season, the stars have returned to the Vancouver set of the beloved drama for the final stint of filming. And, not surprisingly, things are getting sentimental. Padalecki posted on Instagram on Tuesday about shaving his final hiatus beard and returning to Sam Winchester. “Farewell final holiday beard,” Padalecki wrote alongside two pictures of himself — one with a beard and one without. “You’ve been a close friend these last 15 years… (like, REALLY close… in all honesty, you’re right up in my face sometimes). Hello Sam Winchester. Take us home.”

Image zoom Jared Padalecki/Instagram

On Wednesday, Misha Collins posted a photo of Jensen Ackles on set next to a board that declared they had made it to the final 60 days of shooting on the series, writing, “Only 60 days of filming left after 15 years and SOMEONE is having a hard time keeping it together.”

In other words, they’re more than halfway through the last season. (Thankfully fans still have 12 episodes left to watch.)

Supernatural returns to The CW on Jan. 16 for the last half of its final season.

Related content: