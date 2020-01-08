Netflix announces Ozark return date with season 3 first look

Ozark type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

Ozark is going bloody all in for season 3.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the return date for Jason Bateman and Laura Linney‘s Emmy-winning drama. Ozark season 3 hits the streaming service on March 27, but, until then, get your dark fix with the newly-released first look teaser and images.

Released in Aug. 2018, season 2 of the series ended with the Byrdes buying a river boat casino to continue their criminal activity. Here’s the official synopsis for season 3: “It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

At last year’s Emmys, Bateman won for his work as director, while Julia Garner was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Marty’s (Bateman) feisty apprentice Ruth Langmore.

“From the outside, the first word that comes to mind is tough,” Garner previously told EW of Ruth. “But she’s really just fragile and hoping for something better. I think that’s always interesting to play, because to have hope is such an important quality.”

