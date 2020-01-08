Jimmy Kimmel to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for 20th anniversary special run

Image zoom ABC/Randy Holmes

Phone a friend, because Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is back and more interactive than ever.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit game show that debuted back in 2000, ABC is reviving the iconic series with a new host, new lifeline and new ways to participate from home. Jimmy Kimmel is stepping in to the role originated by Regis Philbin, it was announced on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this, and promised my own line of neckties if I did,” Kimmel said in a statement. “I had little choice but to say yes.” Previous celebrities who have stepped in as host after Philbin have been Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Terry Crews, Cedric the Entertainer, and Meredith Vieira.

The special 20th anniversary run of episodes will feature celebrity contestants playing for charity, with celebrities confirmed to appear to be announced at a later date. And for the first time ever, celebrities playing on the show can invite a guest to join them in the hot seat to help answer questions, anyone from “a relative, a beloved teacher, or a famed trivia expert — anyone they want — to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice.”

Plus, viewers will be able to play along from home with a new interactive game. The live play-along app will allow anyone watching to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.

The special 20th anniversary run of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premieres on Wednesday, April 8 on ABC.

