Malika is getting into trouble in exclusive Good Trouble winter premiere clip

Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

New year, same (good) trouble!

Good Trouble returns for the second half of its second season on Freeform on Jan. 15, and from the looks of this exclusive preview clip, things are as hectic as ever for the Coterie crew. When last we left them, Malika (Zuri Adele) was participating in a Black Lives Matter protest and was surprised to discover Judge Curtis Wilson (Roger Bart) was the one they were protesting — and a little concerned considering he has a restraining order against her. It seems from the preview that things are escalating quickly.

Elsewhere as we catch up the Coterie residents, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) relationship is still on the tense side after Callie decided to move out of their shared space and in with boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), Alice (Sherry Cola) has to figure out how to balance her budding stand-up career with her romantic relationship, and Gael (Tommy Martinez) has to get his creative juices flowing again. As for Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence)? Well, let’s just say there’s plenty of tears to come.

Good Trouble returns Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

