ABC's next primetime musical will be Young Frankenstein Live

ABC is not giving up on the live primetime musical trend.

Though The Little Mermaid Live! didn’t generate the best of reviews when it aired in November (our critic gave it a D, yikes!), the network will bring back more song and dance this fall with a live performance of Young Frankenstein. That’s a working title for now.

Mel Brooks will produce the latest live musical for ABC that will be based on his Broadway stage version of the same name. Like the 1974 black and white movie that starred Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle, Young Frankenstein the stage version is a comedic reimagining of the Mary Shelley novel.

Image zoom Everett Collection

The live production is expected to feature music from the stage adaptation that was originally composed by Brooks. There is no airdate and cast yet (though we can’t wait to see who will play the monster).

ABC says The Little Mermaid Live! was the most-watched made-for-TV musical on any network in nearly four years. It starred Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel and Queen Latifah as Ursula the Sea Witch.

