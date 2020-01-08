ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

ABC is developing a sequel to thirtysomething, its beloved ensemble drama from the late ’80s from Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick.

The network will pilot thirtysomethingelse, which will follow the grown-up, thirtysomething children of the original cast that included Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Herskovitz and Zwick will return as exec producers, while Zwick will direct.

On Wednesday, entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters that the thirtysomething duo had been asked for years to bring back the drama that aired from 1987-1991 and earned 13 Emmys. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

“This will be a huge priority for us,” Burke said. “It truly is multi-generational. They’ve really done a masterful job of honoring…they know those characters in their bones. And yet their children are thirtysomething themselves, not just their children on the show. So it’s really a true definition of multi-generational.”

Stay tuned for more news from ABC today.

With additional reporting from Sydney Bucksbaum.

Related content: