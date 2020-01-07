Trailer for Netflix's Killer Inside highlights rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez

The arrest and murder trial of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez gripped the country — especially the team’s fans — culminating in 2013 with a conviction for first-degree murder. But his story wasn’t done there; Hernandez died in prison from suicide by hanging in 2017.

Those major moments and everything in between are the focus of Netflix’s upcoming crime docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, as seen in the first trailer for the three-part docuseries above. Premiering Jan. 15, Killer Inside will dive into Hernandez’s rise — he received a five-year, $40-million contract from the Patriots — and fall — the Patriots released him from that contract less than two hours after his arrest for killing his friend Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée.

His legal troubles extended beyond Lloyd’s murder; Hernandez was also charged with but eventually acquitted of the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The series will unravel the discoveries made about Hernandez’s abusive upbringing and his growing fascination with gang life, while also detailing the secrets revealed during his trial and beyond — told with the help of exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew him.

Hernandez’s family donated his brain post-mortem, which resulted in a diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) caused by repeated head trauma. CTE has been found to cause aggression, anger, and paranoia. Researchers suggested the condition could explain his criminal acts and other behavior.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez debuts Jan. 15 on Netflix.

