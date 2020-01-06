Netflix’s first trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop series teases energy healing, exorcisms

The Goop Lab type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

What exactly is Goop? Netflix wants to show you.

The luxury lifestyle brand of actress Gwyneth Paltrow (recently parodied by Toni Collette’s character in Knives Out) is taking you inside its experiments with a new six-part Netflix series titled The Goop Lab. As Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen explains in the first trailer for the series, “what we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out-there, or too scary.”

Some of those ideas include “energy healing” (otherwise known as, well, “exorcism”), “cold therapy,” psychedelic drugs, psychic mediums, and orgasms. Needless to say, certain people are heard voicing concerns that some of these are “dangerous” and/or “unregulated.” Though other ads for the show feature Paltrow next to a vagina-like aesthetic, she notes that being “naked in a room with a bunch of women? I don’t know if I have the guts.” Nevertheless, the show clearly showcases an open-minded, experimental attitude.

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/ZzeEEbAy9L — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 6, 2020

“We’re here one time, for one life,” Paltrow says towards the end of the trailer. “So how can we really milk the s— out of this?”

Watch the trailer above. The Goop Lab hits Netflix on Jan. 24.

