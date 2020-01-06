Diego Luna returns in the first Narcos: Mexico season 2 trailer

Narcos type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

Drama

Get ready to spend your Valentine’s Day with drug kingpins!

Netflix has announced that season 2 of Narcos: Mexico will begin streaming on Feb. 13. A trailer for the new installment was also released.

As returning cartel boss Miguel Gallardo (Diego Luna) sits at the head of a table, surrounded by friends and enemies (everyone is revealed to be packing heat), a DEA agent (Scoot McNairy) listens and says, “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

After three seasons in Colombia, the series changed locations for Narcos: Mexico and focused on two new characters: Miguel and Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). Season 1 concluded with McNairy’s unnamed DEA agent, who previously served as narrator and had been unseen, making his way south of the border to take down Gallardo for Camarena’s murder.

Before the series returns, read EW’s entire binge recap of season 1.

